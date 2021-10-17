Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 821,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATNM. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 247,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 52,872 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 95,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,079. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

