Actinium Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $770,668.23 and approximately $9,878.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,501,300 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

