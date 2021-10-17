Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $648,828.23 and $1.02 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,034.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.25 or 0.06360801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00306722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.13 or 0.01027506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00089135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.01 or 0.00434208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.02 or 0.00314618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00280791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004703 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

