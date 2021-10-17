Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAVVF opened at $5.22 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

