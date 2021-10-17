Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Down 29.2% in September

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.46. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 297,663 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

