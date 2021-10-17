Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 1,185,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

