Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI opened at $13.23 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

