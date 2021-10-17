Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and $6.61 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,973,245 coins and its circulating supply is 345,152,302 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

