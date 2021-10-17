Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $14.22 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,015.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 686,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,249.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $67,372.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,955,912.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 23,170 shares of company stock worth $309,594 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

