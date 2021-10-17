AGAr (AGAR) Price Reaches $175.88 on Top Exchanges

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. AGAr has a market cap of $2.81 million and $559.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for $175.88 or 0.00288824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00106204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,068.78 or 1.00287461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.17 or 0.06204526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025517 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

