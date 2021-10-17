AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 472,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIKI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

AIKI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.51.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

