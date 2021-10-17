AiLink Token (ALI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $152,192.82 and $3,626.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AiLink Token has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AiLink Token Coin Profile

ALI is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

