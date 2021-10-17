Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $852.50 Million

Analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report sales of $852.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $845.90 million and the highest is $858.00 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $792.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $106.32 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.09.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

