Akash Network Price Reaches $2.80 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $315.76 million and $780,622.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00004613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00067861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.59 or 0.99956566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.45 or 0.06202264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025411 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 161,719,258 coins and its circulating supply is 112,717,003 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.