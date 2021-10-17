Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 485,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,105. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $449.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,073 shares of company stock worth $138,557. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

