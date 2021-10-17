Alchemix (ALCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $289.62 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $289.62 million and $11.74 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $378.50 or 0.00622097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00209281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,079,299 coins and its circulating supply is 765,190 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

