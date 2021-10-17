Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $202.83 million and $27.61 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00223337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00111220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00126012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

