Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Down 30.6% in September

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 89,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,737,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.67. 5,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,343. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.