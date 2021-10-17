Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.