Algorand Price Reaches $1.78 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00002852 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $10.93 billion and approximately $363.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00090284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00382205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,614,966,087 coins and its circulating supply is 6,146,602,666 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

