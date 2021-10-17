Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,741,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.4 days.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

