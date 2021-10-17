Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in September

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,682,800 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 1,859,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,828.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Allegro.eu has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

