AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Hits $255,334.67

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $255,334.67 and $44.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

