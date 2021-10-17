ALLY (ALY) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $64,886.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALLY has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00198362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

