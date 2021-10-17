Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.47% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $59,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $31.80 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $838.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

