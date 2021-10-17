Alpha Coin (APC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 63% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $29,322.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,595.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $611.78 or 0.00993220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.27 or 0.00312153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00274737 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00034581 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002515 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

