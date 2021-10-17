Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,231,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $151.39 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

