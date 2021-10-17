Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Million

Brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post sales of $7.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.82 million and the lowest is $6.61 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $27.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.72 million to $28.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.22 million, with estimates ranging from $26.69 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

PINE stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a P/E ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.