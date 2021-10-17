Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,613,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.29% of Altice USA worth $669,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

