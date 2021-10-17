Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 473.0% during the 2nd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,409.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,351.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,375.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

