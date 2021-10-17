Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Oberndorf William E

Oberndorf William E lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.0% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $109.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,409.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,351.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3,375.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

