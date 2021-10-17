Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Amedisys worth $62,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,951,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,550,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.54. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

