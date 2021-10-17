AMEPAY Hits Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $403,640.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00109002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,070.98 or 0.99968571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.90 or 0.06305269 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

