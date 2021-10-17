AMEPAY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $262,516.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $262,516.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.81 or 0.99992428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.93 or 0.06187341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024764 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

