Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Ameresco worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 126.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 208.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

