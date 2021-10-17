American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the September 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after buying an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

American National Group stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.77. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.