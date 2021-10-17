AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,916 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,231. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.