Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares valued at $1,616,438. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.