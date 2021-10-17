AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Trimmed by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up about 2.5% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.35% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $16,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $1,868,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $123.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.