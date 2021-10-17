Amon 1-Day Volume Hits $4,032.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $1.66 million and $4,032.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00207397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00092402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

