Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $172.04 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average is $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.