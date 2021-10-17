Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Announce $6.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.15 and the lowest is $5.65. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $24.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.62 to $27.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.63. The stock had a trading volume of 91,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.48.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

