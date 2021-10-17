Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $154,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 529,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 2,568,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,504,558. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

