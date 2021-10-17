Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $178.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $752.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FormFactor has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $52.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 236.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in FormFactor by 276.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $9,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

