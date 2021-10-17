Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report sales of $327.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.00 million. Okta reported sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.75. Okta has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $38,937,939. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

