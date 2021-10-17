Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce $726.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $718.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.29 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

