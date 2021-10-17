Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

