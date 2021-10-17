Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

