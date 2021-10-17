Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 304,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

