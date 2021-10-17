Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

BLPH opened at $3.90 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.50.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

